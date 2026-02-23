Private Advisory Group LLC Has $9.79 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $922.03 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $922.42 and its 200 day moving average is $831.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,101.89. This trade represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Autonomous Res reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

