Austevoll Seafood ASA (ASTVF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Austevoll Seafood ASA to post earnings of $0.1036 per share and revenue of $919.6550 million for the quarter.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of ASTVF opened at $9.75 on Monday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA is a Norway?based integrated seafood company engaged in the harvesting, farming, processing and marketing of seafood products. Headquartered in Austevoll, the company operates across multiple segments, including pelagic fishing, whitefish capture, salmon farming and production of feed. Its portfolio spans fresh and frozen fish products, omega-3 oils, fishmeal, and value-added seafood items supplied to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

In its pelagic division, Austevoll Seafood targets species such as herring, blue whiting and mackerel through a modern fleet of purse seiners and trawlers operating primarily in the Northeast Atlantic.

