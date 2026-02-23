Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $31.01 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 607,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $31,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

