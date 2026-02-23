Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Schneider Electric S.E. to post earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $11.4646 billion for the quarter.
Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance
Shares of SBGSF opened at $309.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.43. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $200.00 and a 1 year high of $332.87.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
Schneider Electric S.E. is a global leader in energy management and automation solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and services designed to optimize efficiency and sustainability. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company’s portfolio encompasses low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, smart grid and renewable energy solutions, building automation, industrial control systems, and critical power infrastructure. By integrating digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics into its offerings, Schneider Electric helps customers in utilities, data centers, buildings, infrastructure, and industries improve operational performance and reduce environmental impact.
Founded in 1836 originally as a steel and heavy machinery manufacturer, Schneider Electric has evolved over nearly two centuries into a technology-driven organization focused on energy efficiency and automation.
