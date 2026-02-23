Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.16 on March 18th

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 5.16 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a 10.0% increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69.

Equinix has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 130.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equinix to earn $36.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 1.1%

EQIX opened at $928.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $992.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $811.86 and a 200-day moving average of $795.03.

About Equinix

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.92 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.