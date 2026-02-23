Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.16 on March 18th

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 5.16 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a 10.0% increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69.
Equinix has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 130.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equinix to earn $36.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.
Equinix Stock Up 1.1%
EQIX opened at $928.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $992.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $811.86 and a 200-day moving average of $795.03.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.
Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equinix
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.