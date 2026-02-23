Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

Kelly Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Kelly Services Price Performance

KELYA stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $336.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,268,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 640,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,908,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 544,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 594.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 533,873 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $4,807,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1,328.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 383,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and staffing services across a wide range of industries. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing solutions, and consulting services to help organizations address their workforce needs. Its service offerings are designed to support clients in areas such as administrative support, information technology, engineering, science, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Founded in 1946 by William Russell Kelly, Kelly Services has grown from a small local staffing firm into an international organization.

