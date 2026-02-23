Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 431,197 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,197 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.69% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSIG. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.16 on Monday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

