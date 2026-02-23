PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF $PHYL Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,083 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 1.95% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1,357.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

