Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $199.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.41 and its 200 day moving average is $240.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $188.56 and a one year high of $264.79.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.94.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total transaction of $101,628.72. Following the sale, the director owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,270.92. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,350.98. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 982 shares of company stock worth $214,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

