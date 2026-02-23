Tredje AP fonden Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 120.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $161,510.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,821.65. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $162.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average is $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $183.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.