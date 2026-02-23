Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stake in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 627.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $394.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $403.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.21.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $996.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.92 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Woodward declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $378.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $366.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.80.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $2,105,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,303.60. This represents a 42.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen P. Paterson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.15, for a total transaction of $1,966,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,744.70. This trade represents a 67.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 47,450 shares of company stock worth $14,706,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

