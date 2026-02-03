AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 252.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,380.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 502,129 shares during the last quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 88,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 123,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 549.3% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 102,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 86,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

