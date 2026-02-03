Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 49,810 Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Energizer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 19.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 315,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,825,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,789,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,554,000 after purchasing an additional 583,465 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Energizer by 34.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,899,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after buying an additional 491,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:ENR opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). Energizer had a return on equity of 161.50% and a net margin of 8.09%.The firm had revenue of $832.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 15,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. This represents a 150.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $171,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 464,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,250.79. This trade represents a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,240. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.