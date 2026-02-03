Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 34,679 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.42% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $32,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.65. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

