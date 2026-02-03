Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $517,000 in Laureate Education $LAUR

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 13.8% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,389,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 41.7% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 127,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAUR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

Laureate Education declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Laureate Education, Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

