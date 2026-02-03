Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 558,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,960 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $452.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $423.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.71.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $496.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.27. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.00 and a twelve month high of $527.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

See Also

