19,949 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Bought by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,638,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,218,000 after acquiring an additional 268,399 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,494,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,951,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 481,408 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 682,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,156,000 after purchasing an additional 281,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 579,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

