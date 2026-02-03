Inv Vk Tr Inv $VGM Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 77,274 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Inv Vk Tr Inv were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 24.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 2.3% in the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

