New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,652,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,036.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 396,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361,546 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $704,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.48.

Shares of APTV opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

