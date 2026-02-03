Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,654,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702,630 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $50,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.04 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 373.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.