State of Wyoming Makes New $690,000 Investment in GDS Holdings $GDS

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of GDS by 83,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 41.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting GDS this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nov. quarter beat and revenue growth — GDS reported $0.45 EPS vs. consensus -$0.06 and revenue of $405.3M (up ~10% YoY); strong margins (reported net margin ~49.6%) and improving top-line trends are the primary bullish fundamentals lifting the stock today.
- Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated press coverage using the “GDS” acronym — multiple India Post “GDS recruitment 2026” stories are circulating (high volume of press in India). These items refer to “Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)” recruitment and are unrelated to GDS Holdings; they can, however, create ticker-search noise for casual investors. India Post GDS Recruitment
- Neutral Sentiment: Conflicting short-interest data — exchange-sourced short-interest entries in the feed show zero shares / NaN change (likely a reporting glitch), implying no meaningful official short position reported as of Feb 2.
- Negative Sentiment: Media report of a “significant increase” in short interest — at least one outlet flagged rising short interest in early February; if true, higher short activity could add downward pressure or volatility. Note: this report conflicts with the zero-value short-interest data in the exchange feed, so verify with official exchange short-interest release. Short Interest Article
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst outlook still cautious — consensus for the current fiscal year shows a negative EPS forecast (around -$0.89), which limits upside despite the recent quarter’s beat and contributes to valuation risk.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GDS stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. GDS Holdings has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $405.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.81 million. GDS had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 49.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.
GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.
