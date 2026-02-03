iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,324 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $39,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18,553.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,235 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,829,000 after purchasing an additional 401,472 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 700,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,413,000 after purchasing an additional 391,273 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,379,000 after purchasing an additional 214,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $199.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

