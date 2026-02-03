Sollinda Capital Management LLC Invests $9.18 Million in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 $SPXU

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 679,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,000. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 makes up about 2.5% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,702,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 26.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $153.00.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

