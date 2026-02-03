Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,979 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,979 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 283,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $121.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Susquehanna set a $120.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

