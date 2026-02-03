UGI (UGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $2.4910 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UGI opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. UGI has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 15,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,470.56. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in UGI by 92.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 15.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in UGI by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 785,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after buying an additional 115,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after buying an additional 116,372 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded UGI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a publicly traded energy distribution company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1882 as the United Gas Improvement Company, UGI has grown into a diversified provider of energy products and services. The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments—AmeriGas Propane, UGI Utilities and UGI International—each focused on the delivery of propane, natural gas and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI’s largest segment, is the leading retail propane distributor in the United States with a network of dealers serving customers in all 50 states.

