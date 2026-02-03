Symbotic (SYM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $622.58 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The business had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Symbotic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYM stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Symbotic news, Director Merline Saintil sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $762,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,949.36. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO James Kuffner sold 77,321 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $4,620,702.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 144,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,124.32. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 7,141,878 shares of company stock valued at $381,555,370 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 3,188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after buying an additional 265,819 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,377,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,601,000 after acquiring an additional 201,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 33.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $3,870,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Symbotic from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

