Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,065 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 1,282 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,698 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARKAY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. Arkema has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

