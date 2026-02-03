Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Declines By 19.2%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,343 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 62,322 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $54.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group plc is a British residential property developer renowned for its focus on high-quality urban regeneration and new home construction across southern England. Operating primarily in London and the South East, the company undertakes large-scale developments that integrate residential, commercial and community spaces. Its projects span brownfield and mixed-use regeneration schemes that seek to create sustainable neighbourhoods, often in partnership with local authorities and public sector bodies.

Through its in-house teams, The Berkeley Group manages the full development lifecycle, from land acquisition and design through to construction and after-sales service.

Featured Stories

