Crown (CCK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $2.9937 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Crown Stock Up 2.9%

Crown stock opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. Crown has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,634,780. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,877.82. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,634 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Featured Articles

