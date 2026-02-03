Kennametal (KMT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $514.6960 million for the quarter. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $497.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KMT opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,887,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 505,669 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 195.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 312,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,546,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 265,664 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 240.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 347,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 245,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 92.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 236,736 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

