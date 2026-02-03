Allstate (ALL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.72 per share and revenue of $17.2335 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 12.53%.Allstate’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $200.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.53. Allstate has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.89.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 12.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 48,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,256 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,641,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 52.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,062,000 after purchasing an additional 478,598 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Allstate by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,652,000 after buying an additional 395,195 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,923,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Allstate by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,546,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,030,000 after buying an additional 287,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

