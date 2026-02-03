Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Short Interest Update

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,086,840 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 4,779,373 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 316,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,618.90. The trade was a 18.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zenas BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBIO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 703,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,761,000 after buying an additional 290,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares during the period.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBIO opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. Zenas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $974.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -1.47.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zenas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

