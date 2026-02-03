Timken (TKR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $1.0722 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

TKR stock opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,283,272.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 266,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,310.26. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 1,954.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Timken by 88.3% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

