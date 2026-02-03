Tenable (TENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $251.7910 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $2,854,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenable by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenable by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Tenable by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 447,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Featured Stories

