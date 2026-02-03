LiveRamp (RAMP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $211.6820 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 5.15%.The company had revenue of $199.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RAMP opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $36.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cross Research set a $53.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

