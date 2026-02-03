Analysts Set Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Target Price at $54.33

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.3333.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Avnet from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Avnet has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $63.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 0.90%.The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Avnet by 1,116.7% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 53.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Avnet by 199.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

