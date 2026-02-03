Impinj (PI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $91.8660 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Impinj Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -336.42 and a beta of 1.57. Impinj has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $247.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Impinj from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $20,242,816.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,132,152 shares in the company, valued at $170,230,374.72. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 695,937 shares of company stock worth $110,337,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 29.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,833,000.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

