Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Expands By 47.2%

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 262,261 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 178,121 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,902 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,902 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RBGLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

