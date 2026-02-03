Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,067 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 40,347 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

DFSI opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $45.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSI was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

