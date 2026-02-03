First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.65. 68,615 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 48,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $221.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,068.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

