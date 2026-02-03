Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 1,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.1435.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts. It also provides home, small business administration, and commercial loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, automated clearing house, merchant, edeposit, credit card payment, payroll, reorder checks, e-statement, e-alerts, wire manager, reporting, check and account reconciliation, and positive pay services.

