MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,182,036 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 5,776,842 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,630,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,630,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MLTX
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ MLTX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. 1,570,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,773. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunomodulatory therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform designed to selectively modulate key immune cell populations, aiming to restore immune balance and reduce tissue damage with targeted biologic candidates.
Its lead asset, MLTX101, is a recombinant immune cell modulator in clinical development for myositis, including inclusion body myositis and dermatomyositis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- GOLD ALERT
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Bitcoin is down but your income is about to explode
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.