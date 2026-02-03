InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading 10.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.0050 and last traded at $0.9740. Approximately 633,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 589,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8821.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The stock has a market cap of $65.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InflaRx N.V. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in InflaRx by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 158.3% in the second quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 91,927 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement?1a (C5a) pathway. The company’s lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX?1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro?inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high?unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

