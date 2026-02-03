United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.99 and last traded at $31.28. Approximately 1,233,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 827,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNO. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $793,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,865,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,303,000.

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

