United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.99 and last traded at $31.28. Approximately 1,233,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 827,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.
United States Brent Oil Fund News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting United States Brent Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: OPEC+ decision to keep its pause on planned output hikes supports near-term Brent prices by limiting additional supply — a factor that helps BNO relative to a scenario of resumed production increases. OPEC+ agrees in principle to keep planned pause in oil output hikes for March
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analysts point to possible Brent reversal patterns that could support a rebound if risk factors re?emerge, offering a potential upside catalyst for BNO if sentiment flips. Brent Crude Aiming for $95 as a Double Bottom Forms
- Neutral Sentiment: Activist investors and pension funds pressing BP to justify a shift back into oil & gas is chiefly a company governance story for BP (not Brent directly); it has limited immediate impact on BNO but underscores investor focus on energy-sector capital allocation. Activist shareholder ACCR, pension funds urge BP to show shift to oil and gas will deliver value
- Neutral Sentiment: Administrative trade moves (U.S. dropping extra tariffs on some Indian imports after a pledge on Russian oil) change trade economics but are not an immediate direct driver of Brent; watch India demand trends for medium-term impact. US dropping 25% separate tariff on Indian imports after pledge to cut Russian oil, White House says
- Neutral Sentiment: Kuwait expects to tender development of the Durra field with Saudi Arabia this year — relevant for long?run supply but not an immediate swing for Brent/BNO. Kuwait oil minister tells Reuters: We expect to issue tenders for Durra field with Saudi Arabia in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Comments that the U.S. and Iran may be in talks significantly reduced the geopolitical risk premium, prompting a sizable pullback in Brent and pressuring BNO. Oil slides over 4% as Trump signals Iran talks, easing supply shock fears
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report crude futures plunged as Iran?U.S. de?escalation and easing supply?disruption fears removed a key bullish driver for Brent. Oil prices fall by 3% on US-Iran de-escalation
- Negative Sentiment: Venezuela’s exports rebounded sharply in January after U.S. moves, increasing available crude flows into world markets and easing tightness that had supported prices. Venezuela’s oil exports bounce to 800,000 bpd in January under US control -shipping data
- Negative Sentiment: Chinese independent refiners buying discounted Iranian heavy crude (and absorbing Venezuelan cargo gaps) suggests additional supply into Asia that can weigh on Brent benchmark strength. China’s teapots buy Iranian oil to replace Venezuelan supply, sources say
- Negative Sentiment: Kuwait’s al?Zour refinery shipped record fuel?oil exports in January, adding near-term product flows into Asian markets and increasing downward pressure on regional crude complex balances. Record January fuel oil exports from Kuwait’s al-Zour refinery weigh on Asian market
United States Brent Oil Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.
Institutional Trading of United States Brent Oil Fund
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNO. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $793,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,865,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,303,000.
United States Brent Oil Fund Company Profile
The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.
