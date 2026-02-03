Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 23,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 17,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $64.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

Get Global X MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI Norway ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI Norway ETF

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.