First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.19. 65,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 63,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper. The issuers of the component securities of the index must be engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry, such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.