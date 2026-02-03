First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.19. 65,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 63,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper. The issuers of the component securities of the index must be engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry, such as copper mining, refining or exploration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
- GOLD ALERT
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Bitcoin is down but your income is about to explode
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.