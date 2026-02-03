Short Interest in YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCY) Expands By 34.9%

YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 819,143 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 607,277 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,633,149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,633,149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of SMCY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $36.88.
YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.0728 per share. This represents a yield of 6,362.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.
YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (SMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Super Micro Computer Inc stock (SMCI) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys SMCY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
