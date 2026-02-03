Short Interest in YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCY) Expands By 34.9%

YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 819,143 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 607,277 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,633,149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,633,149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMCY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $36.88.

YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.0728 per share. This represents a yield of 6,362.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:SMCY Free Report ) by 278.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (SMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Super Micro Computer Inc stock (SMCI) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys SMCY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

