Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.79 and last traded at $110.5320. 18,657 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 10,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.19.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.14.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
