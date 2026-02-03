iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.67 and last traded at $66.82. 452,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $67.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEMV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,062 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after acquiring an additional 76,005 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.