Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,912,412 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 2,268,303 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,685,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,685,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUKK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Nukkleus in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nukkleus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nukkleus has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Nukkleus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NUKK

Insider Buying and Selling at Nukkleus

Institutional Trading of Nukkleus

In other news, insider Anastasiia Kotaieva sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $306,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,750. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sc Capital Ii Sponsor Llc bought 255,000 shares of Nukkleus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 394,952 shares of company stock worth $1,745,457 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Nukkleus in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nukkleus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nukkleus by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Nukkleus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUKK remained flat at $2.47 on Monday. 873,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,402. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Nukkleus has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $41.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -6.76.

About Nukkleus

(Get Free Report)

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.